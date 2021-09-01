Former Virginia Beach Councilwoman, Vice-Mayor Reba McClanan dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Longtime Virginia Beach Councilwoman and Vice-Mayor Reba McClanan died on Sunday, August 29.

As a 24-year member of the Virginia Beach City Council, McClanan represented the former Princess Anne Borough from July 1980 to June 1992 and from July 1996 to June 1998. She then served as the Rose Hall District representative from July 1998 to December 2008.

McClanan also served as Vice-Mayor from 1984-1986

“As the newly incorporated City of Virginia Beach developed, Reba emerged as a passionate advocate for the beautification of outdoor spaces and public parks,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “I believe her legacy will live on here for many generations.”

She worked on numerous projects aimed at beautifying Virginia Beach. She was a founder of the Virginia Beach Clean Community Commission, as well as a member of the Virginia Beach Beautification Commission Board of Directors.

McClanan also served as president of the Virginia Beach Council of Civic Organizations, the Virginia Beach Council of Garden Clubs, the Virginia Urban Forest Council and the Virginia Beach Friends of the Library. In addition, served as chair of the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and the Southeastern Planning District Commission.

“She truly cared about her City and was a big advocate for public safety and the citizens of Virginia Beach,” said the Virginia Beach Fire Department in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.”

The Reba S. McClanan Fragrance Garden at Red Wing Park was named after her in 2008.