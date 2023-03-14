VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A former Virginia Beach school bus driver will serve 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a school bus while possessing or consuming alcohol and a first-offense DWI.

Wayne Tomlin Jr., was sentenced Monday in Virginia Beach General District Court to 12 months in jail, with all but 60 days suspended. He also will have to serve 12 months of unsupervised probation.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side stated that Tomlin picked up 30 students from the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk the afternoon of Nov. 3 and brought them to Plaza Middle School.

From there, he reportedly drove two students to their homes, then went to Lynnhaven Middle School to pick up students from after-school activities. A co-worker noticed the smell of alcohol and contacted Assistant Principal Joi Boone, who wouldn’t allow students on the bus.

Boone then got hold of the driver’s supervisors, Michael King and Mike Mungin, who both reported the driver being noticeably intoxicated.