Former VB economic development employee convicted of felony embezzlement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee of the Virginia Beach Economic Development Office has been convicted of felony embezzlement

Brian Scott Hall, age 57, was found guilty of three counts of felony embezzlement and sentenced Wednesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

Hall was sentenced to three years in prison with all time suspended contingent upon three years of good behavior, which aligns with state sentencing guidelines.

Hall pleaded not guilty to the charges, but stipulated that the evidence was sufficient to find guilt.

Hall’s attorney asked Hall be found guilty of three misdemeanor counts of embezzlement, but the judge denied that request.

According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Virginia Beach City Auditor’s Office contacted the Virginia Beach Police Department about possible embezzlement activity within the Virginia Beach Economic Development Office in August 2018.

An audit of shipping expenses in that office showed the shipipng budget was 180% over budget.

The city auditor found that from September 2016 to June 2018, Hall used the FedEx expense account for the Economic Development Office to mail 23 private packages to his girlfriend in the Philippines.

The shipping costs totaled $4,102.99.

Hall worked as a business development coordinator for the economic development office. As part of his position, he had a Virginia Beach Procurement Card which was linked to a Virginia Beach City account and used for city business purchases.

An administrative assistant was typically tasked with securing shipping labels and coordinating shipments, but Hall personally handled the shipping labels and packaging for his packages to his girlfriend.

Hall later admitted to the city auditor investigators and the police department that he shipped the packages to his girlfriend for non-work purposes.

Restitution was repaid through the balance of Hall’s leave when his employment was terminated, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.