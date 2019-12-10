Former Va. Beach police officer sentenced to 5-year active prison sentence for aggravated sexual battery

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mark David Johnson MUG (1)_1553732785817.png.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach police officer convicted of aggravated sexual battery — which authorities said involved a minor — has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended.

Mark David Johnson was sentenced Monday to a five-year active prison term.

Police arrested Johnson earlier this year in connection to the incident, which happened between August 2015 and August 2016.

Johnson served with Virginia Beach Police for two decades before he left in 2017. It’s unclear why he left.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories