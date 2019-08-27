Former Va. Beach officer pleads guilty to forcible sodomy of a minor charge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach police officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor has pleaded guilty.

Police arrested Mark David Johnson earlier this year in connection to an alleged incident that happened between August 2015 and August 2016.

Johnson served in the department for two decades before he left in 2017. It’s unclear why he left, but the 48-year-old moved to Minnesota.

Johnson pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of forcible sodomy of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.