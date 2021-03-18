Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak at Regent University’s commencement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Regent University announced on Thursday, the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker for its 41st commencement ceremony on May 8

Pompeo served as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and as the 70th United States Secretary of State.

“It is indeed a distinct honor that our graduates will receive a keynote address from such an exemplary American leader, diplomat, businessman, and attorney,” said Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson, founder, chancellor, and CEO of Regent.

In a press release, Regent University said Secretary Pompeo, “is a distinguished and respected leader who has championed military, national security, and foreign policy throughout his career, in addition, he is a man of deep and abiding faith.”

Secretary Pompeo graduated first in his class from the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in engineering management.

He received a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, where he served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

Regent University’s 2021 commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 8.

The University said over 2,000 undergraduate and graduate degrees will be conferred.

