Former Redskins player gets suspended sentence in assault on ex-girlfriend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Washington Redskins player convicted of unlawful wounding in connection to an attack on his ex-girlfriend will not serve any jail time.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports Curtis Wayne Jordan was sentenced to one year in prison, but all of that time was suspended.

Jordan played for the Redskins from 1981 through 1986 as a defensive back. Prior to that, Jordan played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was arrested in 2015 for allegedly repeatedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Virginia Beach.

Jordan was found guilty of unlawful wounding and not guilty of strangulation and larceny of a firearm of in May. He had faced up to five years in prison prior to Monday’s sentencing hearing.

