VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Ocean Lakes High School teacher in Virginia Beach has pleaded guilty to charges of taking indecent liberties custodial in nature.

Robert Weisenbeck was arrested back in late December in New Jersey. A month before his arrest, a police report was filed for an incident accusing Weisenbeck of taking indecent liberties with a child under his supervision.

According to the police report, the incident occurred in 2016 off of school grounds.

On Wednesday, Weisenbeck pleaded guilty to the charge. A Virginia Beach spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that Weisenbeck’s retirement went into effect on March 29, a day before his guilty plea.

His sentencing is set for August 1.