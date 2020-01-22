Former NFL player Bruce Smith submits new proposal to develop Rudee Loop at VB Oceanfront

Rudee Loop in the summer of 2019 (Chris Omahen/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pro Football Hall of Fame member Bruce Smith has submitted a proposal to develop hotels, restaurants, condos, and shops at Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Tuesday night, Councilman John Moss posted on his Facebook page the six-page unsolicited proposal that was received by the city manager’s office Dec. 30.

Smith, who is the president of Bruce Smith Enterprises, wants to turn the 11-acre Rudee Loop site into “a vibrant cultural and entertainment district,” according to the proposal.

Specifically, the development calls for a four-star 12-story hotel and conference center, three-star 13-story hotel, condominiums, apartments along with parking garages.

The proposal also calls for a four-acre “programmable park and plaza open space” that would include an entertainment stage, athletic courts, dog park and “a focal feature tower.”

Smith’s development team, which also includes Madison Marquette, is asking to enter into a public-private partnership with the city, not unlike the Dome project.

This is not the first time Smith has submitted an idea to develop the property. He submitted a proposal in 2014 that the city never took action on.

More recently, Rudee Loop was identified as the top priority for green space in the public survey and a June workshop, according to the city.

