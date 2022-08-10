VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former medical transport employee in Virginia Beach will serve one year behind bars after being found guilty of possessing child pornography.

Police arrested Alexander Bowling bank in October 0f 2019 on four counts of possession of child pornography. He was found guilty of the charges in May 2021.

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge sentenced Bowling to one year.

Alexander Bowling

At the time of his arrest, Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that Bowling was employed by Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare, and was put on administrative leave.