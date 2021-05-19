Former medical transport employee found guilty of possessing child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A former medical transport employee has been found guilty of possessing child pornography during his court trial Wednesday

Police arrested Alexander Bowling bank in October 0f 2019 on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

At the time of his arrest, Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that Bowling was employed by Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare, and was put on administrative leave.

Bowling was released on bond. During his court hearing Wednesday, his found guilty on the charges.

His sentencing is slated for August 31, 2021.