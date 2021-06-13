Former longtime Virginia Beach delegate, beloved football coach Bob Tata dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Robert “Bob” Tata, a 30-year state delegate from Virginia Beach’s 85th District and Tidewater Virginia Coach of the Decade, has passed.

Officials say he passed away surrounded by his family on June 11.

Tata coached the Granby Comets to the state final game in 1965 before becoming assistant coach for the UVA Cavalier football team. Years later he went on to become head football coach at Norview High School.



He was also a physical education teacher, history teacher, baseball coach, and guidance counselor. Coach Tata was voted Tidewater’s Coach of The Decade from 1970-1980 for his winning record.

The GREAT Bob Tata.Frmr delegate. Esteemed coach died Saturday night. A mighty oak has fallen and the sound is heard around the Commonwealth. These pictures taken 2-28-17 at Tony Tata (son) book signing. Coach Tata, a great American who leads great American family. @AndyFoxWAVY pic.twitter.com/T7NgvWbWsT — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 13, 2021

Tata was endearingly called “Coach” throughout his political career.

In 1983, Bob ran for the 85th District of the Virginia General Assembly. With the “Tata Team,” he successfully served the Old Dominion for 30 years including as the Chair of The Education Committee, and as a member of the Appropriations and Transportation Committees.



