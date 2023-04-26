VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Former South Carolina Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be the keynote speaker for Regent University’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

The university announced the keynote speaker Wednesday, with Dr. William L. Hathaway, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University saying that Haley holds experience that “enables her to share reflections with our graduates about what they may encounter as leaders in a challenging world.” He also said that her experience in the United Nations and as a governor is “invaluable.”

This year’s commencement ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, May 6 starting at 9:15 a.m. This year is the 43rd annual Regent commencement ceremony, traditionally held on the Library Plaza.

Haley, who announced in February that she was seeking the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election, served for two years as the 29th United States ambassador to the United Nations and served as the 116th governor of South Carolina between 2011 and 2017.

For more information regarding the commencement, go to Regent University’s official website.