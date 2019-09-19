Former Florida preschool teacher facing child molestation charge in Va. Beach

Virginia Beach

Jayrico Hamilton

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Florida preschool teacher on probation for child molestation is now facing a similar charge in Virginia Beach.

Police say Jayrico Hamilton was wanted on a child molestation charge stemming from a 2013 incident in Virginia Beach.

Officers in Orlando arrested Hamilton on the charge. He’s since been transferred and is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Hamilton was on probation after pleading guilty to three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct last march.

Prosecutors accused him of molesting a boy at an Orlando learning center in 2017.

