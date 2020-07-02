For one arcade business, 50% capacity may not be enough

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You can pick up a remote control and escape at a local e-sports gym.

“We have 32 Xboxes, 26 PS4s, 10 [Nintendo] Switches, 29 PCs — we are the only ones in this area that have this type of setup. There are other places that have bars and arcades — we aren’t that. We are strictly gaming,” said Game on Gaming Center manager, Deidre Thompson.

The doors to Game on Gaming Center are now back open after three months of being closed.

Thompson’s husband owns this gaming center, but she runs it day in and day out.

While she says they’re happy to have their gamers back, it still may be too little too late.

“We’re only allowed to open at 50 percent, so a building this big — which you guys don’t even see all of it — 50 percent is not really enough to cover what it costs to be here,” Thompson explained.

People of all ages come to the business to play game systems but unlike an arcade, they stay in their designated seat the whole time.

“I can keep you safer than Walmart can keep you, or any of the other places that were allowed to be open. I took out every other seat, I have 9 feet between the two seats, and a plastic curtain between that,” Thompson stated.

She says they were able to survive up until this point thanks to small business loans, but all that money has run out.

Now, with the new regulations, they’re trying to figure out what steps are the most cost effective.

“Prior to this, my main money was my birthday parties. I could do a birthday on that side and birthday on this side. Do we still do that but only allow eight kids to come in?” Thompson said.

She says when it comes to these COVID-19 restrictions, it’s just not enough.

“They gave us eight weeks worth of money but we were closed for three months, so it wasn’t enough. If there was something that would give the entertainment business some sort of extra help to account for the fact we can’t do take out service,” she said.

