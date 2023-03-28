Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Easter Shore and Virginia Department of Human Services will be holding a drive-thru food pantry.

The food pantry is on Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veteran United Home Loan Amphitheater, 3550 Cellar Door Way.

The pantry is open to all Virginia Beach residents on a first come first serve basis, attendees will receive about 60 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable foods.

It is being funded by City Council through American Rescue Plan funds.

For more information, please contact Senior Director of Communications David Brandt at (757) 644-5860 or dbrandt@foodbankonline.org.