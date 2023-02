Photo Courtesy: Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding a drive-thru food distribution.

The distribution will be on Tuesday, February 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, 3550 Cellar Door Way.

