Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore unveils ‘mobile markets’ to deliver food across Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore unveiled the 757 Mobile Markets during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning.

Similar to a “farmer’s market” style of shopping, the mobile markets are a fleet of trucks that will deliver healthy, nutritious food to the neighborhoods in Hampton Roads with the greatest need.



They are funded in part by the City of Virginia Pandemic Relief Partnership, Obici Healthcare Foundation, and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The trucks can hold up to 20,000 pounds of food and serve up to 350 households per day. They will be routed through areas across Hampton Roads using a pre-determined schedule five days per week.

Local residents will be able to select from a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, lean protein, low-fat dairy, and pantry staples at no cost.

Officials are hoping the 4 mobile markets will help eliminate transportation barriers for those experiencing hunger or food insecurity by bringing fresh food directly into neighborhoods identified as food deserts.



Two mobile market vehicles will be managed and operated by Foodbank Partner Agencies — The Mount in Virginia Beach will serve residents in Bayside and Lake Edward and the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk will serve residents in the St. Paul’s community.



The other two vehicles will be managed by the Foodbank, with one dedicated to Virginia Beach and the other serving the additional localities in the Foodbank’s service area, including on the Eastern Shore.