VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and Virginia Department of Human Services will be hosting a drive-through food pantry on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

It is open to all Virginia Beach residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Approximately 60 pounds of fresh and canned/boxed foods will be distributed to each household.

The first 100 households to go through the drive-through will also receive a $100 gift card from Granny’s Christmas Trees, which can be redeemed for trees, wreathes, jellies, jams, and salsas.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is expecting to serve up to 2,000 households.