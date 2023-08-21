VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is holding another drive-through food distribution event in Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

It’ll be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until food runs out) at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. They expect to serve up to about 2,000 households this time around.

The event is open to all Virginia Beach residents, who’ll receive about 40 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable food. The Foodbank says the distribution events are being funded by Virginia Beach City Council through American Rescue Plan Act money.

Guests are asked to enter at the Dam Neck Road entrance.