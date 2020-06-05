Food truck operations extended through to July 6 in Virginia Beach

Riverside Regional Medical Center workers were treated to lunch from local food trucks paid for by several local churches Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Smoke BBQ brought in by Hampton Roads Fellowship, Jessie Lou’s Sandwich and Soup brought in by Poquoson Baptist, Stuft Tacos sponsored by Catalyst Church and Jeff Mingee Flame and Pie Pizza brought in by Next Level Church all served free food to healthcare workers as they work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach announced that in an effort to keep the food supply strong during the pandemic, food trucks can operate in the city through July 6.

Although food trucks were not regularly allowed in Virginia Beach prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city is trying to help supplement food supply during the crisis.

There are certain restrictions set up by the city that truck owners must follow.

Food trucks can operate on commercially zoned properties.

They may go into residential areas to deliver pre-ordered food, much like other delivery drivers.

They must be parked on private, non-residentially zoned properties (with permission of the property owner) in a legal parking space, and may finish and distribute their orders in an orderly manner with safe social distancing. This allows for the public to park and safely distance themselves from each other while providing the opportunity for food to those that may supplement their food supply and limit their travel.

Food trucks may not accommodate walk-up customers, or park in the street because potential obstructions in the road (due to the size of the food truck) may conflict with residential streets.

For more information, contact the City’s Zoning Office at 757-385-8074 or visit emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus.

Latest News