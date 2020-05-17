‘Following the Light’ exhibition opens for in-person and virtual viewing in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –– The Virginia Beach Art Center will make its newest exhibition available to the public for viewing as well as online.

Beginning June 5, you can view the ‘Following the Light’ exhibition online or by visiting the gallery — if you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Limit 10 visitors at one time.

There will also be a live video award ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 5, on the Virginia Beach Art Center Facebook page.

During the broadcast, viewers can tour the submitted entries, view Judge’s remarks, and purchase artwork.

“‘Following the Light celebrates the fact that without light, there would be no art – and no life. Light is so basic to our existence but offers so many exceptional variations to explore in abstract and representational forms,” said center officials. “The exhibition is judged by Mark Atkinson, award-winning international photographer, marketing agency owner and author of the book ‘Proof.’ The exhibition will be featured until June 28.”

