The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m this Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Flying Proms, a symphonic air show, is returning to Virginia Beach after three years for a patriotic celebration of food, history, music, and more this weekend.

The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo is hosting the outdoor event Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will include an outdoor concert, and incredible aerial demonstrations by historic aircraft.

Many key moments in American history will be featured with patriotic music performed by the Virginia Wind Symphony.

The event will end with a bang… with a fireworks display.

Military Aviation Museum – Flying Proms – 6/11/16





Some of the programs include the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, the USS Langley (CV-1), a flying salute to the men of the Doolittle Raid, and a tribute to the United States Air Force.

“Flying Proms is an event unlike any other in the United States, seeing 80 year old aircraft in flight against an evening sky, as the Virginia Wind Symphony performs is an experience that stirs the soul,” said Museum Director Keegan Chetwynd.

Ticket options include general admission lawn seating or VIP tickets. Click here to purchase your ticket online, or you can buy one at the event.

There will be a wide selection of food trucks available on site, with beer and wine for purchase.

The Military Aviation Museum is located at 1341 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23457.