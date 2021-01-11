Florida man pleads guilty after attack on estranged wife, stepdaughter in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Florida man who put together an intricate scheme in order to kill his estranged wife in Virginia Beach back in 2019 pleaded guilty in the case on Monday.

Henry Frank Herbig, who was 65 at the time of the incident, faced aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony charges.

Prosecutors say the planned attack unfolded on Sept. 8, 2019, when Herbig went to his wife’s home on Bunsen Drive dressed in disguise, armed with a gun and a bag full of zip ties, duct tape and trash bags.

He first attacked his stepdaughter, prosecutors say, hitting her over the head with a wrench, before going inside the house to attack his wife. His wife said she didn’t know the attacker was Herbig at the time.

She was hit in the head and face numerous times, leaving severe injuries, and she needed to have a plate and screws inserted in her face to fix the broken bones.

Herbig eventually was shot by the stepdaughter, which severed his spine and left him paralyzed.

Police found a manifesto in his car afterward, in which he detailed the plan from start to finish, with the goal of making it look like a home invasion. He used gas cans to avoid being seen on camera at the pump, cash to avoid using credit cards, and left his cell phone at home to make it seem like he never left.

