Prosecutors say Florida man had elaborate plot to kill estranged wife in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Florida man charged in connection with an incident that injured two women in Virginia Beach earlier this month has been denied bond.

Virginia Beach police charged 65-year-old Henry Frank Herbig with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony in connection with a Sept. 7 shooting.

Doctors told the judge that Herbig, who was paralyzed in the shooting, would be better off not being in the jail because they don’t have the equipment to care for him properly.

The prosecution argued in a hearing Wednesday that Herbig he is a flight risk — even though he’s paralyzed — and is a danger to society. They said Herbig has a lot of money and can find a way to get away.

According to the prosecution, Herbig had an elaborate plan to kill his estranged wife.

Prosecutors said Herbig drove up from Florida in one car and towed another, had gas cans to avoid going to gas stations, used cash to avoid using credit cards and used another cell phone and left his main cellphone at home so GPS would not track his location.

Herbig was staying with a relative in the Virginia Beach area and went to his estranged wife’s home dressed in a disguise and then assaulted her severely and also her daughter, prosecutors said.

According to the prosecution, notes of the alleged attack and what he had planned were found in his car. The notes were very detailed about what he wanted to do before, during and after the incident.

Jason Marks will have a full update on Wednesday’s hearing later tonight.