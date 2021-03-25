Flax running for Virginia’s 82nd District seat

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Attorney Scott Flax is running to represent Virginia’s 82nd District in the House of Delegates.

The Democrat joins Victoria Luevanos in the Democratic primary. They’re looking to win the seat currently held by Republican Jason Miyares, who’s running for attorney general.

Flax is a Hampton Roads native and University of Maryland graduate who lives in Virginia Beach. His bio says he concentrates in personal injury, family law, DUI, traffic, criminal and civil litigation, and was listed in Hampton Roads Magazine as a Rising Star.

The 82nd district leans Republican and voted 55% for former President Trump in 2016, compared to 39% for Hillary Clinton.

The November elections in Virginia include statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as all House of Delegates seats.

Democrats currently control the House, and Democrat Mark Herring is currently attorney general.

WAVY is working to learn more about this breaking news in the 82nd race. Check back for updates.