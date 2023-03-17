VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working a residential fire on the oceanfront early Friday morning.

Police dispatch say crews were sent to the scene of the fire at a two-story home just before 3 a.m. Frida in the 5000 block of Oceanfront Avenue.

There were no injuries reported at this time. 10 On Your Side crew at the scene reported seeing flames coming out of the two-story home. Burnt and charred pieces are sticking out of the home.

One neighbor told 10 On Your Side the home was currently undergoing renovation and was in the finishing stages before the fire occurred.