Fisherman catches human bone in Lynnhaven Inlet

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fisherman caught what appeared to be a human bone in the Lynnhaven Inlet on Tuesday, launching a police investigation.

The fisherman, David Shourds, turned the bone over to marine patrol officers — but not before snapping a photo.

According to Virginia Beach Police, marine patrol contacted detectives, who sent the bone to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Police say the bone appears to be very aged. The next steps in their investigation will be based on the findings from the Medical Examiner.

