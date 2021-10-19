First-ever ‘Ignite Business Series Pitch’ invites local young adult entrepreneurs to present their business ideas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local young adult entrepreneurs looking to present their business concepts will have their chance come November.

Titled “Ignite Business Series Pitch,” the first-ever pitch competition is slated for Nov. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Zeiders American Dream Theater located at 4509 Commerce Street in Virginia Beach.



City officials are currently looking for young adult entrepreneurs to apply and pitch their new business concepts to a panel of judges for critique and feedback.

The winner will earn a customized coaching and mentorship package courtesy of the City of Virginia Beach Economic Development’s The Hive business center.



Council Member Sabrina D. Wooten says the event will offer both professional feedback while supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and their dreams.

“Virginia Beach is committed to the growth and development of young adult start-up businesses,” said Wooten.

Interested participants can email thehive@vbgov.com for an application. Make sure you RSVP to attend in person.

Audience registration is required due to limited seating. Register to attend online here or at www.eventbrite.com.



On the day of the pitch competition, it will be live-streamed HERE.