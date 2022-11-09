VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While election results are still unofficial until they are certified in the coming weeks, initial numbers point to changes coming to both Virginia Beach City Council and School Board.

With all but one precinct reporting, two City Council incumbents and two School Board incumbents appear to be out after Virginia Beach’s first election under a new system. As the dust settles, it’s the new power dynamics many will be looking to figure out.

The new election system split City Council and School Board seats up into 10 districts that have roughly 46,000 people in them. Only voters living within the district could vote for candidates running in that particular district.

That’s a far change from the city’s longtime system. Traditionally, Virginia Beach races were conducted in what became known as a “hybrid at-large” system. Those serving on the city council or school board had to live in certain parts of the city, but every voter could vote for every member.

The change came about after a federal court judge ruled the longtime system “denies Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians equal access to the electoral and political process.”

If current results hold, the incoming Virginia Beach City Council will be the most diverse in the city’s history. Former Councilwoman Amelia Ross-Hammond as well as political newcomers Jennifer Rouse and Chris Taylor won their races. They, together with current Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, would make four of the 11-seats held by African Americans.

Council members John Moss and Linwood Branch are both poised to exit their seats at the end of the year after losing in their new districts where they had multiple opponents.

Moss, who has made a name for himself rallying against tourism investments and tax increases, will leave the City Council at the end of the year after roughly 18-years of service. Newcomer Joash Schulman will take his seat.

Branch, who also served on City Council for a decade in the 90’s, will be replaced by Worth Remick.

Over on the Virginia Beach School Board, Chairwoman Carolyn Rye and board member Sharon Felton both lost their seats to candidates endorsed by Students First.