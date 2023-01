VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are responding to a working fire Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.

Video Courtesy: Christopher Johnson

Video of the working fire shows flames engulfing the majority of a structure.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the fire and if there are any injuries reported.