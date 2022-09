VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When units arrived on the scene, they located a fire in an ally between two commercial buildings. The fire was marked under control at 7:51 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.