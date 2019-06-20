1 person, 1 dog displaced in Va. Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One person and a dog were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire damaged a house on Tanoak Court in Virginia Beach.

The city’s fire department said in a news release that firefighters responded to a fire in the 700 block of Tanoak Court, near the intersection of S. Plaza Trail and S. Independence Boulevard.

Dispatchers received a call for the fire just before 4:30 p.m.

The release said the fire started in the garage of the residence.

Most of the damage was limited to the side of the house and the attic, but officials said the roof over the garage was heavily damaged.

Officials said firefighters found the dog inside the house, but the dog got out on its own.

The fire was declared out just before 5:15 p.m. The cause is under investigation.