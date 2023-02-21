VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Tuesday morning.
According to dispatch, the call for the house fire came in around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Ellesmere Court.
When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.
One resident and two pet dogs have been displaced. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.