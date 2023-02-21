VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the call for the house fire came in around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Ellesmere Court.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

One resident and two pet dogs have been displaced. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.