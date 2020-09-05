Firefighters launch virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ Muscular Dystrophy campaign

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads fire departments announced on Friday that the annual “Fill the Boot” Muscular Dystrophy campaign will shift to a virtual platform this year as a result of the pandemic.

Typically, firefighters from Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, and Williamsburg line the streets near local departments and businesses with their boots in hand collecting donations for the fundraiser.

Due to social distancing measures, the boots will be virtual. To help spread the word, a video was shot and produced by the Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Multi-Media group which can be watched here.

Since 1965, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has supported MDA raising over $550 million in funds. This has allowed the approval of three new drugs for neuromuscular diseases with more expected in the next five years.

Click here to donate and learn more.

