Firefighters contain fire to storage unit behind Virginia Beach business

Photo by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were able to contain a small commercial fire Thursday morning before it spread to the main structure.

Crews responded to the business in the 2500 block of Production Road at 7:46 a.m. They had the fire under control 15 minutes later.

Fire officials confirmed there were 28 people inside the main building when the fire broke out in a small storage unit behind the building. They all made it out safely.

There was no damage to the main structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

