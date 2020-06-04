Firefighters contain fire to storage unit behind Virginia Beach business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were able to contain a small commercial fire Thursday morning before it spread to the main structure.
Crews responded to the business in the 2500 block of Production Road at 7:46 a.m. They had the fire under control 15 minutes later.
Fire officials confirmed there were 28 people inside the main building when the fire broke out in a small storage unit behind the building. They all made it out safely.
There was no damage to the main structure.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
