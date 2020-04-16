Firefighters called to Harton Road in VB for house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to a working fire in the 3700 block of Harton Road Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say the fire was reported at 10:20 a.m. Smoke and flames were visible when Chopper 10 flew above the home about 15 minutes later.

This is in the Birchwood Gardens section of Virginia Beach.

There is no word at this time what caused the fire.

A neighbor who called 911 told WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox there was someone in the house.

“I told them, you know, there’s somebody in there. And so, then I saw flames coming out of his bedroom window,” said Mark Horak.

10 On Your Side has reached out to the fire department to confirm this information.

BREAKING NEWS: House fire in the Birchwood Neighborhood of Virginia Beach. Harton Ct. Mark Horak is a neighbor. He says someone in house. Not confirmed yet by fire or police. Live at noon. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/KlVaUXxdmp — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 16, 2020

