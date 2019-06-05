Firefighter injured, 8 people displaced after Va. Beach mobile home fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A mobile home caught on fire Tuesday evening, leaving eight people without a place to live and a firefighter with minor injuries.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, they were alerted about the fire just before 7 p.m. It happened in the 1300 block of Canary Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from one side of the home. Officials say they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The five adults and three children that were living in the home were able to get out safely, but the home is total loss. The Red Cross is assisting them.

One firefighter reported minor injuries to their leg, officials say.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Stay on WAVY.com for updates.