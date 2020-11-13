Firefighter and resident transported after house fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a residential structure fire late Thursday night.

According to officials, the call came in around 9:57 p.m. for the fire in the 3500 block of Stancil Street. Upon arrival, crews found the one story single family house with fire extending from the front of the structure.

There were three occupants and three pets inside the resident at the time the fire started. The fire was marked under control 10:23 p.m.

The residence suffered heavy fire damage in a front room into the attic and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. The residents will be displaced.

One occupant and one firefighter were transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for their injuries. One of the three dogs died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.