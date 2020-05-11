‘Firearms violation’ results in police presence, vehicle damage in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say they responded to the scene of a “firearms violation” on Crystal Lake Circle Monday evening.
Around 7 p.m., police tweeted that there was property damage to a vehicle but no injuries reported.
WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox reports there’s a “massive police presence” in the area. He talked to a family member of the person allegedly involved in the firearms violation.
The relative says there was one man in the house “dealing with issues” and allegedly shot at a vehicle that was going to be repossessed.
There was no one else in the house.
The family member said the man involved was suffering from financial stress from COVID-19.
