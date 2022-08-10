VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A newly formed nonprofit organization in Virginia Beach is seeking public support.

The Virginia Beach Fire Foundation (VBFF, established in 2021, is dedicated to funding community risk reduction efforts, safety education programs, and improving firefighter safety and quality of life for the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

Virginia Beach is safeguarded by an all-hazards metro fire department that responded to more than 45,400 calls for service last year, according to the VBFF.



The majority of Virginia Beach Fire Department’s operating budget is dedicated to support personnel costs, leaving a small fraction to pay for items such as uniforms, personal protective equipment, firefighting equipment, training, and information technology needs.



In a release, the foundation listed programs it supports including, but are not limited to, the Operation Smoke Alarm, Child Passenger Safety (Car Seat Installation Education), Fire & Life Safety Education, Residential Fire Safety, Fire Safety for Older Adults, and public community education and fire prevention presentations and webinars.



“Securing the necessary funding to support fire safety education for the community is one of our main objectives at VBFF,” said Virginia Beach Fire Marshal, Lorna Trent. “We especially want to reach our most vulnerable, at-risk citizens including older adults, young children and individuals with mental and physical disabilities.”