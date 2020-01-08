Fire breaks out on rooftop of Virginia Beach hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a fire at a hotel along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Wednesday afternoon.

The commercial fire at 2321 Atlantic Ave. was first reported around 12:20 p.m.

That address is the Comfort Suites Beachfront, a high rise hotel along the boardwalk.

According to fire department spokesman Art Kohn, the fire was contained to the rooftop and there were no injuries reported. He said the hotel was evacuated while crews put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jan. 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Alexander Brooks)

