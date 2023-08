VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire broke out at a business on Mulch Landing Road in Virginia Beach.

Crews responded to the fire just before 10 p.m. Thursday night. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from piles of mulch.

It took crews hours to get the blaze under control; units left the scene around 7 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt.