VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is displaced after a fire on Tuza Lane in Virginia Beach.

Dispatch received a call at 2:14 p.m. on February 14 about a house fire on the 5300 block of Tuza Lane.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke showing from the roof and heavy damage to the home.

Fire on Tuza Lane in Virginia Beach (Courtesy: VBFD)

No injuries were reported.

Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.