VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Oct. 13, around 12 a.m. Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 1100 block of Beautiful Street, officials said.

Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD Courtesy: VBFD

VBFD arrived on the scene to find a one story single-family duplex with heavy fire through the roof. The fire was reported under control in around 30 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause is currently being investigated.