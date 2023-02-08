VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department is responding to a fire on 71st Street.

Atlantic Avenue is currently impassible at 71st Street in both directions due to the fire.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Fire on 71st Street. (Virginia Beach Fire Department)

Fire on 71st Street. (Virginia Beach Fire Department)

Fire on 71st Street. (Virginia Beach Fire Department)

Fire on 71st Street. (Virginia Beach Fire Department)

A firefighter was reported to have one minor injury and there were no injuries reported to residents or pets.

Virginia Beach Fire Department said the cause of the fire was due to maintenance on the fireplace and was accidental.