Three displaced after residential fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire in Virginia Beach.

Fire officials said they were called to a two-story, multi-family residence in the 5300 block of Lake Victoria Arch around 4:15 p.m. Authorities arrived on the scene about seven minutes later and marked the fire under control a 4:49 p.m.

Working fire: 5300 block Lake Victoria Arch. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) August 22, 2021

Authorities say that three people and three pets were displaced, however, there were no injuries.