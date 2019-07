VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire broke out Tuesday at the Holland Office Park in the 400 block of South Independence Blvd.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the complex when the Virginia Beach Fire Department arrived on the scene.









Five commercial suites were damaged in the fire. One suite suffered water damage, while four other suites suffered smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported to civilians or first responders.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.