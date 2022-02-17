Controlled burn in Back Bay area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire lit up the sky in the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge area of Virginia Beach Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the fire was a controlled burn and just off Sandbridge Road.
10 On Your Side has reached out to fire officials to get more details.
The light from the fire was also visible on the horizon from WAVY’s tower cam around 11:30 p.m.
