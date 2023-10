VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fire heavily damaged a town house in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night.

It broke out just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 of Garland Way, just off Rosemont Road near Lynnhaven Parkway.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor when they arrived and eventually marked the fire out at 9:52 p.m.

No injuries were reported but one person has been displaced, the fire department says.

The cause is still under investigation.